San Diego Food Bank – Food Programs Operating During the COVID-19 Crisis

Food Distribution Programs Operating During the Coronavirus Crisis

The San Diego Food Bank’s food distribution programs will continue to serve those in need throughout the duration of the Coronavirus crisis. Below are lists of our food distributions scheduled from Monday, March 23 to Saturday, March 29.

___________________________________

Emergency Food Assistance Program

The San Diego Food Bank’s Emergency Food Assistance Program distributes emergency food packages at 90 different locations across San Diego County every month. The majority of the food distributed at these sites includes nonperishable and shelf-stable food items. To qualify for this program, your household must meet federal income guidelines. Please note: This is a self-certifying program. Proof of income and I.D. are NOT REQUIRED to receive food from the program.

Emergency Food Assistance Program Income Guidelines Household Size Monthly Household Income Annual Household Income 1 $ 2,445.96 $ 29,351.50 2 $ 3,311.54 $ 39,738.50 3 $ 4,177.13 $50,125.50 4 $ 5,024.71 $ 60,512.50 5 $ 5,908.29 $ 70,899.50 6 $ 6,773.88 $ 81,286.50 7 $ 7,639.46 $ 91,673.50 8 $ 8,505.04 $ 102,060.50 9 $ 9,370.63 $ 112,447.50 10 $ 10,263.21 $ 122,834.50 Over 10 add $865.58 each add $10,387 each

Emergency Food Assistance Program Sites – Week of March 23 to March 28

________________________________________

Neighborhood Food Distribution Program

The Neighborhood Food Distribution Program distributes fresh produce and nonperishable food items at 19 distribution sites every month throughout San Diego County. The majority of the food distributed at these sites is fresh produce – fresh fruits and vegetables. ANYONE can receive food at a Neighborhood Distribution Program site. Identification cards ARE NOT required. There are NO INCOME restrictions for this program.

Neighborhood Food Distribution Sites – Week of March 23 to March 28

_________________________________________

Senior Food Program

The Senior Food Program provides a monthly 35-pound box of food and a 2-pound block of cheese to senior citizens aged 60 and over who meet income guidelines. The Food Bank distributes food to 13,000 low-income senior citizens at 65 sites throughout San Diego County every month. PLEASE NOTE: ALL 65 Senior Food Program distribution sites will remain open throughout the Coronavirus crisis.

To qualify, seniors must meet the following income guidelines:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income* Gross Annual Income* 1 $1,383 $16,588 2 $1,868 $22,412 3 $2,353 $28,236 4 $2,839 $34,060 Each Additional Member $486 $5,824

*Income guidelines are provided by the USDA on a yearly basis and were last updated 2/12/2020.

You must bring these documents with you when you sign up :

Valid I.D. with Date of Birth

Proof of Address (i.e. Utility, Water, Phone Bill)

Senior Food Program Sites – Week of March 23 to March 27