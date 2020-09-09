Food Resources for Residents Impacted by Valley Fire

If you, your family or someone you know has been impacted or displaced due to the Valley Fire, currently affecting those who live in rural communities in East San Diego County, emergency food assistance is available.

Emergency Food Distributions and Pantries

The San Diego Food Bank and our North County Food Bank chapter supplies food to hunger-relief nonprofits located in the rural communities of San Diego County. Below is a list of scheduled food distributions and food pantries located in or near the impacted communities.

Date Time Nonprofit Partner Address Special Notes or Directions Thursday, Sept. 10 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Jamul Community Church 14866 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul, CA 91935 Every Thursday Thursday, Sept. 10 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at El Cajon New Season’s Church 990 Naranca Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021 Senior 60+ Distribution 2nd Thursday of each month Thursday, Sept. 10 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at

St. Johns Plaza 8150 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945 Senior 60+ Distribution 2nd Thursday of each month Friday, Sept. 11 9:00 a.m. until food is gone Journey Community Church 8363 Center Drive Ste 6C, La Mesa, CA 91942 2nd Friday of each month Friday, Sept. 11 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at Meridian Baptist 660 S 3rd St., El Cajon 92019 Senior 60+ Distribution 2nd Friday of each month Monday, Sept. 14 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. San Diego Food Bank at Boulevard—In Front of the Post Office 39550 Old Hwy 80, Boulevard, CA 91905 2nd Monday of each month Monday, Sept. 14 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at Jacumba Highlands Senior Ctr 44681 Old Hwy 80, Jacumba, CA 91934 2nd Monday of each month Tuesday, Sept. 15 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. El Cajon Seventh-Day Adventist Church 1630 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon, CA 92019 3rd Tuesday of each month Tuesday, Sept. 15 8:00 a.m. until food is gone Shelter Valley Citizens Corporation 7217 Great Southern Overland Stage Route, Julian, CA 92036 By S2 Hwy 3rd Tuesday of each month Tuesday, Sept. 15 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Potrero Community Center Foundation 24954 Potrero Valley Road, Potrero, CA 91963 At junction with Broken Bone Lane 3rd Tuesday of each month and by appointment Wednesday, Sept. 16 10:00 a.m. until food is gone Faith Chapel 9400 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA 91977 3rd Wednesday of each month Thursday, Sept. 17 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Jamul Community Church 14866 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul, CA 91935 Every Thursday Tuesday, Sept. 22 9:00 a.m. until food is gone Heaven’s Windows at New Seasons Church 2300 Bancroft Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977 4th Tuesday of each month Wednesday, Sept. 23 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. In His Steps Christian Home 1619 La Brea Street, Ramona, CA 92065 Close to Day Street Wednesday after 3rd Tuesday of the month Thursday Sept. 24 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Jamul Community Church 14866 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul, CA 91935 Every Thursday Thursday Sept. 24 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. San Diego Food Bank at Jamul Community Church 14866 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul 91935 Senior 60+ Distribution 4th Thursday of each month Thursday Sept. 24 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. San Diego Food Bank at Dulzura Barret Trailer Park 1250 Barret Lake Road, Dulzura 91977 Senior 60+ Distribution 4th Thursday of each month Thursday Sept. 24 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at Potrero Library 24883 Potrero Valley Rd, Potrero 91963 Senior 60+ Distribution 4th Thursday of each month Thursday Sept. 24 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at Lake Morena Church 29765 Oak Drive, Campo 91906 Senior 60+ Distribution 4th Thursday of each month Friday, Sept. 25 4:00 p.m. until food is gone Shabach 7240 Hard Scramble Trail, Julian, CA 92036 4th Friday of each month

Last updated: September 9, 2020 at 4:15 p.m.



PLEASE BE AWARE! Due to the unpredictability of the fire’s path, this list may be subject to change depending on information from law enforcement and fire officials. Please check back before visiting a distribution site to ensure they are currently operating.

Replacement Benefits Available for Households Receiving CalFresh (previously known as Food Stamps)

Those who are signed up for CalFresh (previously known as Food Stamps) and have lost food due to power outages or the result of the fire can apply for replacement benefits to purchase new food. To receive the replacement benefits, simply CLICK HERE to fill out this form. Once you have filled it out, submit a completed form through one of these secure sites via LaterDocs or My Benefits CalWin.

The Food Bank’s CalFresh Outreach Team can help you complete and submit this form. They are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information about the Food Bank’s hunger-relief programs and/or distributions, CLICK HERE to visit our “Get Help” page.

Additional Resources for Impacted Families

If you are in need of other resources (such as local shelter and animal support), CLICK HERE.

For the latest updates on the wildfire, CLICK HERE.