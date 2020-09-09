Food Resources for Residents Impacted by Valley Fire

If you, your family or someone you know has been impacted or displaced due to the Valley Fire, currently affecting those who live in rural communities in East San Diego County, emergency food assistance is available.

Emergency Food Distributions and Pantries

The San Diego Food Bank and our North County Food Bank chapter supplies food to hunger-relief nonprofits located in the rural communities of San Diego County. Below is a list of scheduled food distributions and food pantries located in or near the impacted communities.

Date Time Nonprofit Partner Address Special Notes or Directions
Thursday, Sept. 10  10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Jamul Community Church  14866 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul, CA 91935  Every Thursday
Thursday, Sept. 10 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at El Cajon New Season’s Church  990 Naranca Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021  Senior 60+ Distribution

2nd Thursday of each month
Thursday, Sept. 10  1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at
St. Johns Plaza		  8150 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945  Senior 60+ Distribution

2nd Thursday of each month
Friday, Sept. 11 9:00 a.m. until food is gone Journey Community Church

 

 8363 Center Drive Ste 6C, La Mesa, CA 91942

 

 2nd Friday of each month
Friday, Sept. 11 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at Meridian Baptist

 

 660 S 3rd St., El Cajon 92019

 

 Senior 60+ Distribution 

2nd Friday of each month

 
Monday, Sept. 14 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. San Diego Food Bank at Boulevard—In Front of the Post Office 39550 Old Hwy 80, Boulevard, CA  91905 2nd Monday of each month
Monday, Sept. 14 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at Jacumba

Highlands Senior Ctr

 44681 Old Hwy 80, Jacumba, CA 91934 2nd Monday of each month
Tuesday, Sept. 15 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. El Cajon Seventh-Day Adventist Church 1630 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon, CA 92019 3rd Tuesday of each month
Tuesday, Sept. 15 8:00 a.m. until food is gone Shelter Valley Citizens Corporation

 

 7217 Great Southern Overland Stage Route, Julian, CA 92036

By S2 Hwy

 

 3rd Tuesday of each month
Tuesday, Sept. 15 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Potrero Community Center Foundation 24954 Potrero Valley Road, Potrero, CA 91963

At junction with Broken Bone Lane

 3rd Tuesday of each month and by appointment
Wednesday, Sept. 16 10:00 a.m. until food is gone Faith Chapel

 

 9400 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA 91977

 

 3rd Wednesday of each month
Thursday, Sept. 17  10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Jamul Community Church  14866 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul, CA 91935  Every Thursday
Tuesday, Sept. 22 9:00 a.m. until food is gone Heaven’s Windows at New Seasons Church

 

 2300 Bancroft Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977

 

 4th Tuesday of each month
Wednesday, Sept. 23 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. In His Steps Christian Home 1619 La Brea Street, Ramona, CA 92065

Close to Day Street

 Wednesday after 3rd Tuesday of the month
Thursday Sept. 24  10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Jamul Community Church  14866 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul, CA 91935  Every Thursday
Thursday Sept. 24 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. San Diego Food Bank at Jamul Community Church 14866 Lyons Valley Road, Jamul 91935 Senior 60+ Distribution

4th Thursday of each month
Thursday Sept. 24 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. San Diego Food Bank at Dulzura Barret Trailer Park 1250 Barret Lake Road, Dulzura 91977 Senior 60+ Distribution

4th Thursday of each month
Thursday Sept. 24 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at Potrero Library 24883 Potrero Valley Rd, Potrero 91963 Senior 60+ Distribution

4th Thursday of each month
Thursday Sept. 24 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. San Diego Food Bank at Lake Morena Church 29765 Oak Drive, Campo 91906 Senior 60+ Distribution

4th Thursday of each month
Friday, Sept. 25 4:00 p.m. until food is gone Shabach 7240 Hard Scramble Trail, Julian, CA 92036 4th Friday of each month

Last updated: September 9, 2020 at 4:15 p.m.

PLEASE BE AWARE! Due to the unpredictability of the fire’s path, this list may be subject to change depending on information from law enforcement and fire officials. Please check back before visiting a distribution site to ensure they are currently operating.

Replacement Benefits Available for Households Receiving CalFresh (previously known as Food Stamps)

Those who are signed up for CalFresh (previously known as Food Stamps) and have lost food due to power outages or the result of the fire can apply for replacement benefits to purchase new food. To receive the replacement benefits, simply CLICK HERE to fill out this form. Once you have filled it out, submit a completed form through one of these secure sites via LaterDocs or My Benefits CalWin.

The Food Bank’s CalFresh Outreach Team can help you complete and submit this form. They are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information about the Food Bank’s hunger-relief programs and/or distributions, CLICK HERE to visit our “Get Help” page.

Additional Resources for Impacted Families

If you are in need of other resources (such as local shelter and animal support), CLICK HERE.

For the latest updates on the wildfire, CLICK HERE.

 