San Diego Food Bank Response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

THE FOOD BANK’S PROGRAMS CONTINUE TO OPERATE DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS:

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and our North County Food Bank chapter are continuing our food distribution programs during the COVID-19 crisis. The Food Bank is committed to providing food assistance and resources to the 350,000 people we serve every month and those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Please note that the Food Bank’s 200 food distribution sites throughout San Diego County are continuing to operate for families and seniors to receive food assistance during this crisis. The Food Bank is actively monitoring federal, state and local government guidelines daily and taking necessary precautions to ensure that the food and products that we distribute to our clients remains safe and that our food distributions and volunteer activities can continue.

GET HELP WITH FOOD:

If you are in need of food assistance, please call 2-1-1 from your phone, and a 2-1-1 operator will provide you with the location of your nearest food distribution site. You can also call the Food Bank’s toll free number: 1-866-350-FOOD (3663)

PLEASE HELP THE FOOD BANK BY DONATING/VOLUNTEERING

DONATE ONLINE or MAIL A CHECK

You can help the Food Bank meet the increased demand for food assistance amid the COVID-19 crisis by making a financial contribution. Here are three easy ways to donate:

1.VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE: Donate food virtually and securely online with a credit or debit card.

2. DONATE FUNDS: Make a monetary gift securely online. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can provide 5 meals.

3. MAIL A CHECK: You are also welcome to mail a check directly to our warehouse to support the Food Bank’s ongoing emergency hunger-relief efforts. Our complete address is listed below.



Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank

9850 Distribution Avenue

San Diego, CA 92121-2320

VOLUNTEER

With mounting volunteer cancellations due to COVID-19, the Food Bank is actively seeking volunteers to work in our two warehouse locations.

COVID-19 CRISIS – FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Below, we have provided answers to questions regarding COVID-19 (the Coronavirus).

1. Is the Food Bank still open and continuing its daily operations?

Yes, the Food Bank is still open and continuing our operations as normal. Below are our office hours. Please note, volunteer hours differ by location.

San Diego Food Bank – Miramar 9850 Distribution Ave., San Diego, CA 92121 Administrative Days/Hours:

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. North County Food Bank – Vista 1445 Engineer St. #110, Vista, CA 92081 Administrative Days/Hours:

Monday – Friday

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2. Is the Food Bank still accepting volunteers at the San Diego and North County warehouses?

Yes, the Food Bank actively encouraging the community to volunteer. The Food Bank relies on thousands of volunteers every month to help us inspect, sort, pack and distribute food. Training is not required, and there are no time commitments. You may volunteer one time, or on a regular basis. You can sign up to volunteer by visiting our volunteer webpage – CLICK HERE. Please note, there are age restrictions based on specific locations.

3. Is the Food Bank closing any food distributions due to COVID-19?

No, the Food Bank does not anticipate closing any of our food distribution sites due to COVID-19 at this time. For a full list of our regular food distribution partners throughout San Diego County, please visit 211 San Diego – CLICK HERE.

4. Is the Food Bank hosting special COVID-19 food distributions for people in need?

This Friday, April 10 at 9 a.m. the San Diego Food Bank will host a DRIVE-THRU ONLY food distribution in partnership with the City of Chula Vista at Southwestern College on 900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910 from 9 a.m. until the food is gone. All attendees’ vehicles must enter from East H Street.

The distribution can serve 1,000 vehicles. Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees are asked to stay inside their vehicles. Volunteers will place food packages in the trunk of attendees’ vehicles.

The Food Bank distributes food to more than 350,000 individuals a month in San Diego County. We do this in partnership with more than 500 nonprofit partners ranging from food pantries to soup kitchens. If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, CLICK HERE for a list of available distributions throughout San Diego County.

5. What is the Food Bank doing to reduce contact and/or the spread COVID-19?

The Food Bank is committed to the safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors. We are closely monitoring announcements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that we are following their recommended guidelines. The Food Bank is taking the following proactive and voluntary steps to help reduce contact and/or spread of COVID-19 while visiting.

Providing gloves to all volunteers handling food at our warehouses

Follow “social distancing” guidelines as set out by local, state and federal public health agencies

Making hand sanitizers widely available throughout our warehouses

Increasing the visibility and importance of hand washing in the restrooms and throughout the facility

Advising visitors to avoid touching their eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands

Advising visitors to avoid close contact with people who are sick

Advising all staff, clients, volunteers and donors to stay home if they display signs of illness and to seek medical attention as recommended by the CDC

6. Is the Food Bank still accepting donations through the Food Rescue Program from restaurants, hotels and food service companies?



For those looking to donate unused food items, the Food Bank is asking you to deliver the food directly to our warehouses:



San Diego Food Bank – Miramar 9850 Distribution Avenue, San Diego, CA 92121 Delivery Hours:

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Food Bank – Vista 1445 Engineer Street, Suite 110, Vista, CA 92081 Delivery Hours:

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Due to the high demand for food assistance, our drivers and trucks are needed to distribute food to the community.

If you need to deliver outside of our delivery hours or have additional questions, please send an email to Kimberly Castillo, Food Procurement Supervisor – KCastillo@SanDiegoFoodBank.org.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and the California Department of Public Health website. Both websites are updated daily with the latest information and advice for the public.