San Diego Food Bank – Food Programs Operating During the COVID-19 Crisis

Food Distribution Programs Operating During the Coronavirus Crisis

The San Diego Food Bank’s food distribution programs will continue to serve those in need throughout the duration of the Coronavirus crisis. Below are lists of our food distributions scheduled from Monday, April 20 to Saturday, April 25.

___________________________________

Emergency Food Assistance Program

The San Diego Food Bank’s Emergency Food Assistance Program distributes emergency food packages at 90 different locations across San Diego County every month. The majority of the food distributed at these sites includes nonperishable and shelf-stable food items. To qualify for this program, your household must meet federal income guidelines (listed in the document of distribution locations).

Emergency Food Assistance Program Sites – Week of April 20 to April 25

________________________________________

Neighborhood Food Distribution Program

The Neighborhood Food Distribution Program distributes fresh produce and nonperishable food items at 19 distribution sites every month throughout San Diego County. The majority of the food distributed at these sites is fresh produce – fresh fruits and vegetables. ANYONE can receive food at a Neighborhood Distribution Program site. Identification cards ARE NOT required. There are NO INCOME restrictions for this program.

Neighborhood Food Distribution Sites – Week of April 20 to April 24

_________________________________________

Senior Food Program

The Senior Food Program provides a monthly 35-pound box of food and a 2-pound block of cheese to senior citizens aged 60 and over who meet income guidelines. The Food Bank distributes food to 13,000 low-income senior citizens at 65 sites throughout San Diego County every month. PLEASE NOTE: ALL 65 Senior Food Program distribution sites will remain open throughout the Coronavirus crisis. No Senior Food Distributions are scheduled on Saturdays or Sundays. To qualify, seniors must meet the following income guidelines (in the attached document listing locations).

You must bring these documents with you when you sign up :

Valid I.D. with Date of Birth

Proof of Address (i.e. Utility, Water, Phone Bill)

Senior Food Program Sites – Week of April 20 to April 24



_________________________________________

Diaper Bank Program

The Diaper Bank Program is available for families struggling to make ends meet during this heightened time of need.

The Food Bank partners with nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County to distribute emergency supplies of diapers to families with infants and toddlers who are facing financial hardship.

If you are a family in need of diapers for your infant or toddler, each distribution hub has different operating hours, and may have different eligibility criteria to receive diapers. Please reference our approved partner distributions sites list below.



2020 Diaper Bank Program Distribution List – English

2020 Diaper Bank Program Distribution List – Spanish

_________________________________________

Additional Resources Available

If you are in need of additional resources such as help with housing or other food support, please connect with 2-1-1 San Diego, San Diego’s social services hotline, by calling 2-1-1 or visit 211sandiego.org.